St. Paul, MN – Chanting their demand for “raises and respect,” close to 200 members of AFSCME members braved the snow, December 28, for an informational picket to bring attention to the county's proposed plan to freeze wages and raise health insurance costs on workers during the ongoing global pandemic. AFSCME Locals 8, 151, 707, 1076 and 1935 took part in the picket, and were joined by other workers in solidarity.
Minnesota: Ramsey County AFSCME workers demand raises and respect
December 28, 2021
