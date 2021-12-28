Minnesota: Ramsey County AFSCME workers demand raises and respect

Buy a copy of Frank Chapman's autobiography, The Damned Don't Cry, from Changemaker Press

"Working with Frank over the past five years, I have seen something that highlights the importance of this book. In his role leading the struggle for community control of the Chicago police, Frank instantly commands the respect and trust of those in and around the movement who have been wrongfully convicted or who have wrongfully convicted family members in prison. When he points the way forward, they believe in him. This book will only cement further the status he has in their struggle."

-- Joe Iosbaker