Filipino Communists: Mobilize the people in the wake of typhoon Odette’s destruction

The New People's Army is being mobilized to combat effects of the typhoon.

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following Dec. 18 statement from the Communist Party of the Philippines

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) extends its sympathies to the millions of people who suffered the devastation wrought by supertyphoon Odette in Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao regions and in Palawan island. Thousands upon thousands of homes, agricultural fields, fishing boats, and other sources of livelihood were destroyed or severely damaged.

The toiling masses are the most grievously affected, especially the fisherfolk, the small peasants and farm workers. The destruction brought about by the typhoon has worsened their grave socioeconomic conditions and will surely bring worse poverty and hunger.

The Party calls on all revolutionary and patriotic forces to organize and mobilize the people to carry out relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of widespread destruction wrought by supertyphoon Odette. The Party urges people not affected by the typhoon’s destruction, as well as overseas Filipinos, and progressive and revolutionary organizations abroad, to extend all possible resources and assistance to the millions who lost their homes and livelihood.

The Party instructs units of the New People’s Army (NPA) to organize and mobilize the masses in the areas of devastation to collectively rise up from the disaster at the soonest possible time. The NPA must immediately form teams to help in the reconstruction of homes and in repairing dikes and farm plots, as well as to attend to the people’s health.

In addition to performing these social duties, the NPA must also help the peasant masses amplify their demand for reducing or suspending land rent and cancellation of debts, and for urgent state subsidies to help them recover from their losses.