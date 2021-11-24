Rally held in Dallas against Rittenhouse acquittal

Dallas, TX - On November 21, around 50 people gathered at Civic Garden across the street from the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who murdered anti-police brutality protesters Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and severely injured protester Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The rally was called by the Dallas Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (DAARPR).

Syd Camille Loving, chair of DAARPR, started off the speeches at the rally, condemning the acquittal of Rittenhouse as political repression against the movement against police crimes, and discussing how the American judicial system systematically sides with racist murderers like Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kawana Scott of DAARPR speech addressed the bias of Judge Bruce Schroeder in favor of Kyle Rittenhouse, and the stark contrast between the treatment of Rittenhouse and Black young people who have been persecuted by the U.S. government. Scott also discussed the impact of the acquittal on the movement against police crimes, in allowing far-right vigilantes to target protesters, and called for the conviction of Rittenhouse, stating, "We as a country can do better and will do better as long as we stand together and make sure that everyone else understands that this does not fly by night.”

Andrew Velasquez of DAARPR spoke about how the American government sides with racist killers such as Rittenhouse, and how the courts protect them, and the role of movement against police violence in opposing them. "We standing here today know the truth, Kyle Rittenhouse is guilty, the state is guilty, we've known that anyone willing to protect these inhuman institutions is rewarded and in turn protected, and anyone who stands against those things is punished or repressed,” stated Velasquez.

Notable Dallas activist Olinka Green gave a passionate speech demanding an end to impunity for racist killers such as Kyle Rittenhouse and George Zimmerman. "This country was built off the torture and rape and lynching of people of other colors. This country was built off the rape and killing of women and children, its hands are bloody with the blood of the innocent, and so if you think we will get justice in the court system, you're wrong," stated Green.

A few Trump supporters tried to disrupt the rally by heckling at the speakers and laughed while the murders of the protesters were being discussed, but they failed to disrupt the protest, and left in defeat.