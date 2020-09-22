Car caravan rally held in Arlington to protest UAE-Israel relations

Texas protest against normalization with Zionist occupation of Palestine. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Arlington, Texas - On September 20, over 50 people gathered at Masjid Dar El Eman, an Islamic center, for a car protest against the United Arab Emirates’ and Bahrain's normalization of relations with Israel. The car caravan was organized by the Dallas Palestine Coalition; Palestinian Youth Movement-Dallas, Muslim Democratic Caucus-Texas; American Muslims for Palestine-Texas; Code Pink-Greater Dallas, and Veterans for Peace-Dallas.

After a short prayer, a car caravan drove around South Arlington. Many of the protesters attached Palestinian and American flags to their cars to call for an end to U.S. support of Israel. In addition, many cars had pro-Palestine messages written on them such as "End Israeli apartheid."

After the caravan returned to the Islamic Center, closing speeches denounced the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for normalizing relations with Israel at the expense of Palestinians who are oppressed by the Israeli apartheid state’s occupation of their lands.