New York City rallies against martial law in Philippines

NYC protest against repression in the Philippines. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

New York, NY - Over 60 people gathered on September 20 in front of the Philippine Consulate to demand an end to martial law in the Philippines. The rally was held to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by Ferdinand Marcos, as well as to protest the human rights abuses committed under the current government of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The rally was organized by the September 21st People Power Coalition, including Malaya Movement Northeast, BAYAN USA Northeast, US Pinoys for Good Governance, the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines, and Kabataan Alliance.

The protest started with chanting and then went into speeches. Speakers from the previously mentioned organizations, as well as others from Migrante, Anakbayan, and other Filipino organizations addressed the martial law as it relates to different areas of struggle. This included a cultural performance by members of Anakbayan.

Along with Filipino organizations, the rally had speakers from solidarity allies. Speakers included New York Boricua Resistance, South Asia Solidarity Initiative, and New York Community Action Project (NYCAP). Michela Martinazzi from NYCAP spoke about the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, community control of the police, and how we must fight back against state repression both in the U.S. and the Philippines.

“We demand justice for all targeted for police crimes. We demand an end of red-tagging. We demand an end to federal police,” Martinazzi said.

After the speakers, the crowd joined together in a few more chants before closing out for the evening.