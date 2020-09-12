Nurses rally on day 1 of UIC strike

Chicago, IL - At noon on Saturday, September 12, 500 nurses and their supporters rallied at University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC). Earlier that morning, Illinois Nurses Association members went on strike after months of UI Hospital refusing to negotiate on safe staffing. Nurses say that the hospital is unsafe without a limit to the number of patients per nurse. Other demands include adequate access to PPE (personal protective equipment).

SEIU 73 President Dian Palmer spoke at the rally and announced that their 4000 members at UIC would be joining the nurses on strike Monday.