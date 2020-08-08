Tribute to the outstanding communist Ka Fidel V. Agcaoili

Ka Fidel V. Agcaoili. Ka Fidel V. Agcaoili.

On what would have been the 76th birthday of Ka Fidel V. Agcaoili, Freedom Road Socialist Organization joins in paying tribute to this great revolutionary and fighter for the liberation of the Philippines. Every communist can learn from his example and from his many contributions to the international communist movement. His passing is a cause for sadness among all of us who are working to end exploitation and oppression.

Ka Fidel was a revolutionary who devoted the whole of his life to the struggle for national liberation and socialism. He came from a privileged background, took up the science of Marxism, and integrated himself with the workers and peasants, transforming himself as he fought to transform society. Young communists in the U.S. can learn from this.

Ka Fidel had a keen analytical mind and he always made his starting point a concrete analysis of concrete conditions. This helped to make him an effective and outstanding organizer. Communists in the U.S. would do well to learn from this method.

Ka Fidel was a man of action and courage. As the longest held prisoner of the Marcos regime, Ka Fidel faced torture and tribulations. He never wavered in his commitment to liberate humanity.

On August 8, Freedom Road Socialist Organization marks the passing of Ka Fidel and urges revolutionaries in the U.S. to study his life and work. The contributions of Ka Fidel will live forever!