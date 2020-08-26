Protests continue in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Courthouse (Photo by Ryan Clancy)

Kenosha, WI - Protests demanding justice for Jacob Blake continued here, August 25. Barricades have been erected around the Kenosha County Courthouse, armored vehicles drove through the crowd multiple times, and snipers are on the roof firing pepper-spray projectiles into the crowd. One protester was shot in the head after coming up to bring another protester away from the fencing. There are many reports of people being beaten and abducted by cops.

Members of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Freedom Road Socialist Organization are participating in the protests.

This is a developing story and Fight Back! will carry an update later today on the shooting that left some dead.