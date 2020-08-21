Rockets hit U.S. base in Syria

According to Iran’s authoritative FARS News Agency, several rockets exploded on Tuesday, August 18 at a U.S. military base north of Syria’s Deir Ezzur province. The base is located near the Conoco oil field controlled by American troops.

“This is the first-ever attack on one of the 12 military facilities, created by the United States since 2015 in Syria’s provinces of al-Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir Ezzur. U.S. forces, together with Kurdish groups, control oil-rich areas on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, including the oil fields of Al-Omar, Tanak, Al-Jafra and Conoco, which accounted for 80% of all oil produced in Syria before the war broke out,” continues the report.

The U.S. is currently carrying out an illegal occupation of Syrian territory and is engaged in the systematic theft of the country’s resources.