Thousands march and rally in Portland

Rally at Portland federal courthouse. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Portland, OR - Large marches rocked downtown Portland, August 1, as thousands took to the streets in defense of Black lives. Trade unionists had a visible presence in the large protests.

Many rallied in front of the federal courthouse, which is surrounded by concrete and metal barriers.

The federal courthouse has been the scene of intense clashes between protesters and federal agents sent by the Trump administration. As of midnight, police had no visible presence.

According to reports, police declared an action in the Northeast Portland neighborhood to be an ‘unlawful assembly’ and arrested several people.