National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression to join “We Can’t Breathe” protest at RNC

Frank Chapman (Photo by Brad Sigal)

Chicago, IL -The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) will be joining the massive demonstration that is set for August 27 at the Republican National Convention (RNC), in Jacksonville, Florida. The “We Can’t Breathe” protest, organized by the Coalition to March on the RNC, will focus on stopping police crimes and advancing the demand for community control of the police.

Speaking about the need to march on the RNC, Frank Chapman, Executive Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression states, “The Trump administration has been green-lighting police crimes and the Alliance is going to participate in the demonstration at the Republican National Convention to make it clear that we have had enough. Since the police murder of George Floyd, rebellions have swept the U.S. Our movement is gaining momentum, and we’re going to take that momentum to Jacksonville, Florida.”

Chapman will be among those who address the rally and march on August 27th, the day Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination for president. Protest organizers from the Coalition to March on the RNC have already applied for permits.

The NAARPR, which was re-founded last year, called for a National Day of Action on May 30th that saw some 100,000 people take to the streets in cities across the country to demand justice for George Floyd. After protesters were attacked that day by the very police forces whose brutality has become the focus of national attention, the NAARPR called for a second National Day of Action to Stop Police Crimes that saw tens of thousands more march in over 10 cities.

The Jacksonville protest is likewise expected to be large. Since the police murder of George Floyd, protests numbering more than 10,000 people have swept Jacksonville.

Members of the Coalition to March on the RNC organized large protests against previous Republican national conventions in 2008 (St. Paul), 2012 (Tampa), and 2016 (Cleveland). The coalition expects thousands or more from all over to participate in the August 27 rally and march. The event will begin with a demonstration near the Duval County Clerk of Courts building, followed by a march through downtown Jacksonville, passing within sight and sound of the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, where the RNC convention is being held.

“At the Republican National Convention, we are going to shine a spotlight on the epidemic of police crimes,” states Chapman. “We are done waiting for equally, justice and liberation. We look forward to marching with scores of other progressive organizations in Jacksonville. This is going to be historic.”