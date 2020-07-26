Ka Fidel Agcaoili (right) of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines with Mick Kelly, Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

To: National Democratic Front of the Philippines

From: Freedom Road Socialist Organization

On the passing of Ka Fidel Agcaoili

Dear comrades

It is with great sadness we received the news of Ka Fidel Agcaoili’s passing. The leadership and members of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) extend our heartfelt condolences to his many comrades, his friends and family. Ka Fidel was an outstanding example of what a communist should be. He was among those in the forefront of the titanic struggle to liberate the Philippines from the evils of imperialism, feudalism, and bureaucrat capitalism. Great were the contributions of Ka Fidel and he will be missed by many the world over.

Ka Fidel was a true proletarian internationalist who took a keen interest in developments in the struggles of working and oppressed people around the globe. Leaders of our organization had the good fortune to meet with him on many occasions and we greatly valued his keen insights and analyses of developments in the United States, a topic he was extremely knowledgeable of and that no doubt was enriched by a stay in California as a young man, where he was a participant in the peoples movement.

Mao Zedong’s statement on the death of revolutionaries, those like Ka Fidel who devote the whole of their lives to serving the people, is entirely applicable when he stated that the loss is “weightier than Mount Tai.”

We will miss Ka Fidel, and on this sad occasion we vow to strengthen our efforts to strengthen the bonds of solidarity by the people of the U.S. and the Philippines, as we fight to defeat our common enemy – the monopoly capitalists.

With communist greetings,

Mick Kelly,

For the Standing Committee of the Central Committee,

Freedom Road Socialist Organization