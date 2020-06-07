Thousands protest across South Florida against police violence

Protesters knelt in the streets of downtown Miami, with their fists up in the air, for eight minutes and 46 seconds to represent the length of time police took to kill George Floyd. (Photo by Cassia Laham)

Protesters march down Biscayne Avenue in Downtown Miami.

Miami, FL - Thousands took to the streets of Miami June 6, to protest police violence against Black and brown communities in the U.S. and to continue demanding justice for George Floyd. Protesters called for arresting killer cops in all cities, demilitarizing the police, and community control over the police. They took to the streets and marched for miles along Biscayne Avenue, from the Torch of Friendship at Bayside all the way to Wynwood.

There were two different marches happening simultaneously in Miami plus several others in cities like Miramar and Davie in Broward County.

There were also several actions the day before in both Broward and Miami Dade counties, and another is planned for Sunday, June 7, in Wynwood, Miami's arts district, with more protests likely to come on Tuesday. Mass actions continue to be called throughout South Florida.