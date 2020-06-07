Message from Freedom Road Socialist Organization to the June 6 solidarity actions in Germany

Rebell, the youth league of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany, holds solidarity actions with the struggle in the U.S.

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from Freedom Road Socialist Organization to Rebell, the youth league of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany (MLPD).

Freedom Road Socialist Organization salutes Rebell, the youth league of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany, and all the participants in the June 6 solidarity actions that are standing with the great struggle against racist discrimination that is unfolding in the U.S.

The police murder of George Floyd and the rebellion in Minneapolis have set the U.S. ablaze with protests – from the largest cities to small towns. The National Guard has been deployed in 33 states and curfews have been imposed in hundreds of cities.

Freedom Road Socialist Organization is extremely active in organizing mass, militant protests across the country and we value your solidarity and support.

The people of the United States and indeed the whole world are in motion against oppression, injustice and exploitation. We are in midst of a great economic and political crisis. Now is the time for determined action by revolutionaries everywhere.

Workers and oppressed peoples of the world unite!

The world is changing, and we have a world to win!