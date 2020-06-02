Tanker truck plows into protesters on I-35W bridge, no charges filed

Cops, National Guard on I 35 bridge after tanker drives into crowd.

Minneapolis MN – The driver who drove his tanker truck in the large demonstration on the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis, was released from custody today, June 2, after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman failed to press charges.

Horn blaring, the tanker was driven into the crowd at a high speed. Police quickly arrived and attacked protesters.

There are persistent reports of injuries with many eyewitnesses expressing amazement that no one was killed.

Freeman, who has been the target of many protests, also failed to bring charges against the three cops who were accomplices in the murder of George Floyd.