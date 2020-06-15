ILWU planning Juneteenth work stoppage

San Francisco, CA – The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Coast Longshore Division is planning a large-scale work stoppage June 19.

According to the union, “On Friday, June 19, 2020, the ILWU Coast Longshore Division will stop work for eight hours on the first shift in 29 West Coast ports from Bellingham, Washington to San Diego, California in observance of Juneteenth. This action follows on the heels of the June 9, 2020 action in which the ILWU Coast Longshore Division stopped work coastwide at 9:00 a.m. for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd, adding to the chorus of voices protesting police brutality and systematic racism.”

The ILWU statement concludes, “As we stop work on Juneteenth, we do so in honor of our African American brothers and sisters and in recognition of the fact that we still have much to achieve as a society in order to carry out the promise of freedom in this country. On Juneteenth, we recommit ourselves to that promise.”