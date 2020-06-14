Thousands march in Minneapolis to oppose police crimes

Twin Cities protest against police crimes. (Kim Defranco)

Minneapolis, MN – More than 3000 rallied on the Hennepin County Government Center Plaza, June 13, as people across the country rallied and marched against police crimes. The spirited rally was followed by a march through downtown streets.

The protest was initially called by Black Lives Matter Minnesota as an International Solidarity Day of Protest Against Police Terror. The Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar joined the effort, as a part of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repressions’ National Day of Action to Stop Police Crimes. The Native Lives Matter Youth Alliance also joined, with a rally and march to this event, organized "to remember and raise awareness about our children taken by the police.”

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization was present at the protest, with members carrying a banner reading, “It’s right to rebel! End police crimes.”