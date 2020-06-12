The time is now to join a revolutionary organization: Join Freedom Road Socialist Organization

If you have been out in the streets this past few weeks, the odds are good that you’ve been thinking about the difference between the kind of change this system has to offer, and the kind of change this country needs. Capitalism is failed system that thrives on exploitation, inequality and oppression. The reactionary and racist Trump administration has made the pandemic worse. The unfolding economic crisis we are experiencing is the worst since the 1930s. Monopoly capitalism is a dying system and we need to help finish it off. And that is exactly what Freedom Road Socialist Organization is working for.

Freedom Road has been, and will be, going out to build the protests against police terror and insisting on community control of the police. We fight hard for reforms that improve people’s lives. But at the end of the day, more is needed.

We need revolution. A revolution where the wealthy are divested of their riches and rule of the working class is established - socialism. As it stands, the United States is a jailhouse for the oppressed. Things can, will, and must change.

We are in an upsurge the people’s struggle the likes of which have been unseen since the early 1970s. The Black-led rebellions that have taken place in Minneapolis and other cites show that many are tired of living in the same old way.

Revolutionary change takes revolutionaries and revolutionaries need organization. Our rulers are well-organized – so we need to be too. Freedom Road Socialist Organization is a multinational organization. Our members are African American, Chicanos and Latinos, white, and Native Americans. Every successful revolution has at its core an organization that could unite the many to defeat the few. It has been done elsewhere and it can be done here too.

Freedom Road Socialist Organization is a Marxist-Leninist organization. We are reds and proud of it. Be it China, Russia, Cuba, or any other country where the rule of capital was brought to an end, revolutionaries employing Marxism-Leninism were at the forefront. We are serious about winning.

So, if you have been thinking about what it means to be a revolutionary in the United States today, go to the website FRSO website at frso.org and check out what we have to say. Then hit “Join.”

It’s like Karl Marx said, we have nothing to lose but our chains. And we have a world to win.