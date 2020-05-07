LAPD cop caught on video brutalizing Chicano

Los Angeles, CA - The violent attack happened on April 27. The video released was not caught on LAPD Hollenbeck patrol vehicles, nor on body cameras. Instead the video was recorded by a neighbor witness in Boyle Heights.

Two LAPD Hollenbeck station police officers were present, one of whom was Frank Hernandez, the other officer a woman. The officers responded to a radio call about a trespassing suspect near the Church of God of the Prophecy, located at the 2400 block of Houston Street.

The video initially shows the unnamed victim being arrested, his hands behind his back, not resisting. Without warning, Hernandez suddenly begins to repeatedly punch the victim in the head and upper body. Hernandez’s partner simply watches as Hernandez punches and verbally accosts the victim. Hernandez’s partner then calls for backup. Moments later, another LAPD patrol vehicle shows up and more officers begin to assist in the arrest of the victim who was never resisting. Meanwhile Hernandez is heard and seen in the video yelling at the witnesses, “Get inside! He’s the most friendly guy. He ***ing attacked me! Hey! Get inside NOW! You’re not police! Get inside!” Hernandez is then seen dismissing the witnesses with his hand.

The unnamed suspect was released from custody from LAPD Hollenbeck police station pending further investigation, and Hernandez has been assigned to home duty. An LAPD statement said that under the direction of the Chief of LAPD Michael Moore, Hernandez will be investigated by the department’s Force Investigation Division.

Centro CSO, a Boyle Heights organization that has been fighting against police terror since the 1950s, has formed a petition to demand the firing of LAPD cop Frank Hernandez.

“Hernandez has killed before but LAPD allowed him to patrol and continue abusing residents,” says longtime Chicano activist Carlos Montes.

Montes is referring to past shootings by killer cop Frank Hernandez. He shot a Black woman in 1999, an 18-year-old in 2008, and killed Manuel Jamines, a Guatemalan day laborer, in September 2010. In none of these cases was Hernandez fired, and no charges were ever brought on him. For over 20 years, Hernandez has roamed the street committing atrocities.

“Since no LAPD camera caught the most recent incident, we are left to wonder how many more similar attacks have happened without us knowing about them,” says Centro CSO member Luis Sifuentes. “So no matter where you live, if you witness any cop doing something suspicious, you have a right to film them.” New laws require the LAPD to release video evidence, including body-worn and dashcam video footage, to the public within 45 days after a use-of-force incident.

“We must fight back against LAPD attacking Chicanos and Latinos in Boyle Heights and East LA,” says Carlos Montes. “Chief of LAPD Michael Moore, fire Frank Hernandez!”

To sign the petition go here https://tinyurl.com/yc86uorl. To reach Centro CSO (323) 943-2030, Ce[email protected], facebook.com/CentroCSO