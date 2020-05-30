Tallahassee community members demand Justice for Tony McDade

Tally protest against police crimes. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Tallahassee, Florida - A vigil was held May 27 at the Leon Arms Apartments for Tony McDade, who was shot five times by the Tallahassee police. Officers claimed McDade was armed but haven’t provided any video evidence or even the name of the killer. The Tallahassee Community Action Committee called for a protest and vigil.

Protesters gathered around Leon Arms Apartment playing music and lighting candles in McDade’s memory. People held signs calling for community control of the police and justice for Mychael Johnson, Wilbon Woodard and McDade, the three people killed by the Tallahassee police in only two months.

“We hosted a vigil for Tony because we have to stand for all victims of police crimes and gender-based violence. In two months, three people have been killed by TPD under newly appointed killer cop Chief of Police Lawrence Revell,” said Regina Joseph, president of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee.

“This affects everyone in not just Tallahassee but the world everywhere. From Minneapolis to Tallahassee police occupation exists and it is up to us to implement a civilian police accountability council where officers don’t get away with indiscriminately murdering Black people.”