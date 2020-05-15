Tampa students demand COVID-19 relief for undocumented students

Tampa SDS demands COVID-19 relief funds for undocumented students.

Tampa, FL - On May 14, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a car protest at the University of South Florida (USF) to demand COVID-19 relief funds for undocumented students. USF has offered no financial help for undocumented students during the pandemic and the only COVID-19 aid for students is the CARES Act Fund, for which DACA and undocumented students are ineligible.

Students and SDS members parked near the USF president’s mansion on campus for socially-distanced speeches and chants demanding that USF provide relief for undocumented students. Simon Rowe, a member of SDS stated, “DACA students are more at risk for losing housing or income compared to other students. USF needs to account for the increased risk and lack of federal aid by providing aid to undocumented students using their own funds.” After the speeches were finished, the protest formed a car caravan where students drove near the mansion while honking to further their demand.

This is Tampa Bay SDS’s second action demanding COVID-19 aid for undocumented students, and SDS will continue to make these demands until USF provides funds specifically for undocumented and DACA students.