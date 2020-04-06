Frank Chapman (Fight Back! News/staff)

Chicago, IL – Hundreds of prisoners at the Cook County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 6. Frank Chapman, the interim Executive Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, stated, “Right now, the Cook County Jail is a death trap for the prisoners because it is overcrowded, and the prisoners can't practice social distancing. This jail must be depopulated at once to save lives.”

Chapman continued, “All low-level charges must be dismissed by the States Attorney Kim Foxx, all prisoners who are locked up because they can't make bail must be freed, all elder prisoners must be freed and prisoners who are medically compromised must be freed. These are minimal demands that are critical to maintaining public safety in this pandemic crisis.”