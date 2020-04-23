L4A bashes Trump - the visible enemy

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement by the Legalization for All Network (L4A)

Monday night [April 20] Trump tweeted, "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" The “Invisible Enemy” Trump is referring to is COVID-19. Deaths in the U.S. have risen to a staggering 45,318 at the time of writing this statement; the numbers are going up constantly. The blame however cannot be placed on immigrants, the blame is on Trump and the U.S.’ overall inability to help the majority impacted by the virus. Immigrants are not taking jobs from U.S. citizens and are not the cause of COVID-19.

This will impact millions who apply for legal residency. Trump has already stopped asylum applicants and has stepped up deportations. Overcrowded detention centers spread COVID-19 among immigrants who are then deported. This is causing the spread of COVID-19 from the U.S., which has the highest rate in the world.

When Trump tweeted #LIBERATE Michigan, he sparked countless right-wingers to take to the streets demanding the Stay at Home orders be lifted. Unsurprisingly COVID-19 cases rose following these reckless protests.

Trump does however have the authority to restrict entry into the United States. This was never more evident than when the Supreme Court upheld his racist travel ban in 2018. The 2018 travel ban suspended the issuance of immigrant and nonimmigrant visas to applicants from the Muslim-majority countries Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria and Yemen - plus north Korea and Venezuela.

The late night Trump order, which first appeared on Twitter, is currently with the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel for review. This office reviews all executive orders, no matter what tweet they come from. While it is under review, L4A demands Trump back off immigrants. Chicanos, Latinos, and other immigrants do so many of the jobs that make this country run. From farmworking essential workers, many of whom are temporary visa holders (still being issued during the pandemic), to UPS DACAmented employees personally delivering all essentials during these intense times.

The real and visible enemy is Trump, who views Chicanos, Latinos, and immigrants as dispensable. A multi-billionaire who exploits many immigrants, including undocumented in his business, Trump sleeps well at night while essential workers get sick and die.

What Can You Do

May 1st is International Workers Day or May Day. It is a day which after the 2006 “Mega Marches” turned into a day to also fight for immigrants’ rights. If you are interested in organizing a safe way to voice your concerns and anger against Trump’s latest executive order, L4A encourages you to participate in May Day! Message them here to let them know you will be participating.

For examples on what to do:

