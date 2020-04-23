Chicago: Celebration of International Workers Day planned

Chicago, IL – Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) will be marking International Workers Day virtually with talks from leaders of workers struggles in Chicago. The Sunday, May 3 forum will be streamed from the FRSO Chicago page via Facebook Live at 4 p.m.

Kobi Guillory of FRSO and an activist in the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, states, “’We're all in this together’ has been a common message from corporate politicians over the past several months. The disproportionate damage the novel coronavirus has done to working and oppressed people while billionaires continue to see rises in their net worth proves that this message is a lie. We need to unite as workers and oppressed people and fight, not only to protect each other from this crisis, but to build a society that puts saving people over profit.”

More information about the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2504911356424844/