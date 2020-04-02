Stop Trump's anti-Asian Racism; Speak out against hate crimes!

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following March 29 statement from the Twin Cites based Anti-War Committee.

Racism against Asian Americans is on the rise with 650 attacks reported this last week of March, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic deepens, Donald Trump is PURPOSEFULLY inciting these attacks. President Trump is using anti-Asian racism to distract from his bungled COVID-19 response and to demonize China. Despite the fact that Trump previously praised China’s transparency and heroic efforts to curb the pandemic, he is now maliciously labeling the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”

Trump has repeatedly defended his racist attacks on the Chinese people, ignoring reprimands from the scientific and medical community. Dr. Mike Ryan, an executive director in the World Health Organization responded implicitly to Trump, saying, “Viruses know no borders and they don’t care about your ethnicity, the color of your skin….it’s really important we be careful in the language we use lest it lead to the profiling of individuals associated with the virus”.

Trump is not alone in promoting these racist attacks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refuses to stop referring to Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus” and the “Wuhan virus”. Pompeo’s persistence in inserting racism into the public discourse about COVID-19 has hamstrung international efforts coordinating the efforts to fight the Covid19 pandemic. At the recent G-7 conference, Pompeo's insistence in using the term 'Wuhan virus' made it impossible for the G-7 foreign ministers to issue a joint statement on the pandemic.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Representative Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Representative Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) have introduced a resolution blaming China for the coronavirus. To these politicians, it’s more important to distract from U.S. government failures and smear China than to coordinate global efforts to save human lives.

It is certainly no surprise to us that Trump and his allies would react to this crisis by lashing out in ignorance and fear. We have seen hate-mongering by this Administration in the form of Islamophobic “Muslim bans,” an irrational promotion of the racist border wall, inhumane concentration camps for asylee children, and vindictive sanctions against Venezuela and Iran. Nor are these policies completely out of the blue, given the U.S.’s barbaric history with white supremacy from the two founding sins of genocide of indigenous peoples and the enslavement of Black people in chattel slavery, to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, the Japanese-American concentration camps in WWII, the Jim Crow era, and the mass incarceration of a disproportionate amount of people of color.

Our lamentable history makes it even more incumbent on all people of conscience to refuse to buy into the racist and white supremacist slop Trump is trying to force-feed us. As the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent economic crisis grows, Donald Trump and his allies will become more frenzied, inciting greater anti-Asian racism in order to shift the blame for their neglectful handling of COVID to China and protect U.S. global domination. The Anti-War Committee condemns anti-Asian racism and all other forms of bigotry. Mass opposition against racist white supremacy, and solidarity with all peoples under attack by the U.S. government are immediately necessary.

The concentration camps imprisoning migrants swept up in Trump's racist immigration policies must be closed. Islamophobic attacks like the Muslim bans must be stopped, sanctions like those imposed on Iran must be lifted. Anti-Asian slurs like 'Wuhan virus' must be exposed as distractions and U.S. intervention. We must demand these from every level of government in the U.S., always pushing government officials to end these racist attacks.

When Chinese people are under attack, what do we do?!

Stand up! Fight Back!

When Asian Americans are under attack, what do we do?!

STAND UP! FIGHT BACK!

Fight anti-Asian racism, Islamophobia and all forms of racism!

Fight U.S. imperialism!