International Twitter/Media Storm & Phone Zap for Mumia!

Fight Back News Service urges all our readers to support this event

Mumia Abu-Jamal—father, husband and grandfather—is an internationally renowned US political prisoner, widely honored for his piercing indictments of the racial inequities and brutal imperialist powers of the US. Abu-Jamal was originally targeted for surveillance and “neutralization” when he was a 15 year-old spokesman for the Black Panther Party in Philadelphia, by the FBI.

By the age of 26, Mumia Abu-Jamal was an award-winning radio journalist with a wide following, known as the “voice of the voiceless” and outspoken in his defense of the MOVE organization. On December 9, 1981, Mumia saw a police officer assaulting his brother. When he approached the scene he was critically shot, brutally beaten by the police, framed for the murder of Police Officer Daniel Faulkner and, in a sham of a trial, sentenced to death. Abu-Jamal is innocent!!!

Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumia and countless other aging political prisoners are facing another death sentence, along with all the thousands of other aging, vulnerable and immune-compromised prisoners in Pennsylvania and across the country. We can’t let them be murdered in their cells by this inhumane medical neglect. Join with the International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal (ICFFMAJ), the Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Coalition (NYC), Mobilization 4 Mumia, The Campaign to Bring Mumia Home, the Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Coalition Bay Area and the many more organizers and activists in this International action to #FreeThemAll4PublicHealth!

Demands:

* Gov. Tom Wolf: Approve immediate reprieves for Mumia and ALL political prisoners!

* Incarceration during a global pandemic SHOULD NOT be a DEATH sentence

* Immediate compassionate release for ALL aging, vulnerable and immune-compromised prisoners

* Provide all prisoners with PPE and COVID-19 test on demand

* End the solitary confinement lockdown NOW

* Place those who are symptomatic into off-site medical facilities immediately.

From - http://www.freemumia.com/2020/04/twitter-storm-for-mumia/