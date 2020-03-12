Editorial: Fed takes action to save Wall Street, not the people

The U.S. Federal Reserve has pledged $1.5 trillion to calm Wall Street’s worries as the COVID-19 pandemic rattles stock markets and wealthy investors.

But what the people need is more testing done for free, and health care for all. What workers need are unemployment benefits and income support for the self-employed. Working people need protection from eviction and relief from debts. What nurses and other medical workers need is more masks and other protective equipment.

With more than 1500 confirmed infections in the United States, the novel coronavirus is not a foreign threat from Europe, as Trump seems to believe, it is spreading here. Inaction and incompetence by the Trump administration have squandered away the time for preparation.