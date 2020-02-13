Major anti-war groups join the Coalition to March on the DNC

Milwaukee, WI - As the July 13 start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) draws closer, the Coalition to March on the DNC has risen to the occasion. Since the start of the new year, the coalition has seen tremendous gains.

Between leading a 2000-person demonstration against Donald Trump when he visited Milwaukee on January 14 and butting heads with the city while trying to host a press conference to announce a lawsuit for our right to protest, traffic to the Facebook page has increased dramatically, including numerous inquiries about how people can get more involved.

Perhaps the most significant indicator of the coalition’s success is the amount of new endorsements that have come in during the first six weeks of 2020. The list has more than doubled, now including 50 organizations. New endorsements are coming in every day.

Among the highlights of these new endorsements are a number of prominent national anti-war organizations: Veterans for Peace, CODEPINK, and the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC). By the end of February, the Coalition to March on the DNC hopes to have secured many more endorsements from organizations participating in the anti-war movement. A delegation from Milwaukee is being sent to New York City for the UNAC conference taking place later this month, from February 22-24.

"The coalition is making strides at uniting important organizations doing fantastic work in all areas," said Adelana Akindes, a representative of the coalition who will be speaking at the conference. "UNAC’s endorsement is exciting for us, as they are one of the leaders of the anti-war movement. We're looking forward to making even further gains in New York City."

UNAC is the largest anti-war group in the United States. In addition to the numerous organizations that will be represented there, a handful of particularly influential activists will be in attendance. These giants from the various people’s movements include Frank Chapman, executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression; Ajamu Baraka, a national organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace; Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK, and many others.

The Coalition to March on the DNC will gather at 10 a.m., Monday, July 13 in downtown Milwaukee for a family-friendly rally, coinciding with the opening day the Democratic National Convention. Led by Milwaukee activists and their friends from across the country, there will be a wide array of groups, unions and communities represented. People will hold signs and march with banners, raise their voices to chant and sing, and they will pass the main entrance of Fiserv Forum where the DNC is being held.