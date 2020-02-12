Interview with Nicaraguan Sandinista youth leader Rosalía Bohórquez

Rosalía Borges. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

In January, Fight Back! reporters participated in the World Anti-Imperialist Gathering in Caracas, Venezuela. While there, they interviewed delegates from several countries. Here’s an interview with a leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and a member of the National Union of Nicaraguan Students (UNEN), Rosalía Bohórquez. Bohórquez delivers a message to working people and progressive people in the United States.

Rosalía Bohórquez: My name is Rosalía Bohórquez. I'm Nicaraguan and a member of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN). I'm also a student and a member of the National Union of Nicaraguan Students (UNEN).

We're here in Venezuela at this anti-imperialist gathering, and we'd like to call on the people of the United States to say no to the lies and to say no to the fake news of the hegemonic power’s media manipulations. We know very well that the hegemonic power has the economic power - the transnationals that clearly are behind the lies that attack Venezuela, that attack Nicaragua and that attack Cuba.

The biggest thing I’d say to the people of the United States is that they join in this struggle, and above all that they engage in an ongoing solidarity campaign with us, the peoples of our America who have been victimized.

In Nicaragua we've managed to break through the media obstacles many times because we speak the truth. The truth is that Nicaragua is progressing. Nicaragua gives students free quality education. We've made advances in development and we also have free public health care. We have production surpluses. We've achieved women's empowerment.

Although Nicaragua is one of the poorest countries in Latin America, it more has one of the strongest economies in Central America after Panama, even though they tried to destroy our economy in 2018 with an attempted coup d’état which didn't succeed.

Because we as Nicaraguans are willing to struggle and willing to combat the poverty that neoliberal governments have imposed on us, financed by the Yankee imperialists.

As Nicaraguans, we will keep moving forward until we win, like Sandino taught us.