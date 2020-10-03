Community control of police takes the stage during Trump-Biden presidential debate

Frank Chapman. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Chicago, IL - During a series of questions around racial injustice and law enforcement, the issue of community control of police was raised during the September 29 presidential debate, the first of three scheduled between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. An issue that only had strong roots in a few cities six months ago is now a topic of national interest in the campaign for the highest office in the land.

"The power of our movement manifests itself in the biggest and boldest way in the wake of the George Floyd protests. In the demonstrations that we called, we had over 100,000 people mobilized across this country under the Alliance banner," said Frank Chapman, Executive Director of the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression. "That is what got us into the debate: cause and effect."

For those who missed it, moderator Chris Wallace asked this direct question, "I do want to talk about this issue of law and order though, and in the joint recommendation that came from the Biden-Bernie Sanders task force, you talked about quote ‘reimagining policing.’ What does re-imagining policing mean and do you support the Black Lives Matter call for community control of policing?"

Biden avoided the question, advocating instead for ‘community policing,’ and sidestepping the issue of putting communities in control of the law enforcement patrolling the streets.