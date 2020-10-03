Communist and Workers Party’s declaration for the repatriation and freedom of Simon Trinidad

Protest at Washington DC courthouse following the conviction of FARC leader Ricardo Palmera. Participating organizations included the National Committee to Free Ricaordo Palmera and Freedom Road Socialsit Organization. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following declaration demanding the release of Ricardo Palmera (Simon Trinidad). Freedom Road Socialist Organization is one of the signers.

The Communist Parties and Workers signed by this declaration, we demand from the Government of the United States of America the immediate repatriation and release of political prisoner Ricardo Palmera Pineda, better known as Simon Trinidad in his militancy in the insurgent organization FARC-EP.

Simón Trinidad was captured in January 2004 in Quito, Ecuador, while advancing contacts for future peace talks. It was immediately handed over to the Colombian government who mined him to the US government as a war trophy of "Plan Colombia".

Simon Trinidad, sentenced to 60 years in prison on the false and manipulated charge of "terrorist conspiracy," remains held in USP's federal high-security prison Florence ADMAX, better known as Supermax, in strict solitary confinement.

The Communist and Workers' Parties and revolutionary organizations, signatories, declare that:

Simon Trinidad is a political and war prisoner. After the signing of the Havana Peace Agreement, between the Colombian Government and the FARC-EP insurgency, he should have been released and repatriated. Due to its interference and intervention in Colombia's internal affairs and its military and intelligence activity in Colombian territory, which uses it as an aircraft carrier in the region, the US Government is the main part of Colombia's social, political and armed conflict. Simon Trinidad, who has just turned 70 years old and more than 15 years imprisoned in solitary confinement, must be released immediately, for his firm commitment to peace. We are committed to supporting, participating and promoting solidary actions with Simon Trinidad until we achieve the just goal of his release from the prison that keeps him truly abducted.

We recognize in Simon Trinidad an entire communist, who despite the harsh conditions to which the American imperialists subject him, stands firm in his convictions. Simon Trinidad is one of thousands of communists and revolutionaries imprisoned around the world, so our commitment and revolutionary ethics is for their liberation.

Freedom for Simon Trinidad!

August 9, 2020

PROMOTED BY COMMUNIST PARTY BRASILEIRO (PCB) COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PEOPLES OF SPAIN (PCPE) COMMUNIST PARTY OF VENEZUELA (PCV)

Solidnet Parties signing the joint statement

Communist Party of Albania Communist Party of Australia Communist Party of Belgium Brazilian Communist Party New Communist Party of Britain Socialist Worker's Party of Croatia Communist Party In Denmark German Communist Party Communist Party of Greece Palestinian People's Party Paraguayan Communist Party Philippine Communist Party (PKP-1930) Communists of Serbia New Communist Party of Yugoslavia Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain Communist Party of Turkey Communist Party of Venezuela

Other Parties signing the joint statement