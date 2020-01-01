Prominent national groups join Coalition to March on the DNC

Milwaukee, WI - Three national groups with large followings, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the International League of People’s Struggle, and the Students for a Democratic Society recently endorsed the Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Ryan Hamann of the Coalition to March on the DNC said, “We are picking up new endorsements for our march in Milwaukee, the opening day of the Democratic National Convention, July 13. We are united by a people’s agenda and dozens of groups are signing on.”

Hamann continued, “We will lead a mass rally and march within ‘sight and sound’ of the Fiserv Forum where the DNC is being held. We filed for permits over six months ago, but Mayor Barrett is denying us a permit. He is rolling out the red carpet for Wall Street politicians, but not people like us who live here in Milwaukee. So now we are looking at a law suit to obtain the permits.”

Frank Chapman of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression said, “We are marching on the DNC because while we must defeat Trump, the Democratic Party is in control of where we organize in Black and brown, working class, and LGBTQ communities. We are harshly impacted by police killings. Our neighborhoods are under siege by the police. We want to make sure the Democratic Party hears our demands for community control of the police, and to win the release of political prisoners and wrongfully convicted prisoners.”

Chrisley Carpio of SDS said, “We are joining the march on the DNC because we want to see an end to U.S. wars and to stop the U.S. government from putting children in cages on the border. We need legalization for all! Students from across the country are marching to say, ‘Stop climate change now!’”

“For real change, we need to build a mass movement to defeat U.S. imperialism,” said Bev Tang of the International League of People’s Struggle (ILPS). The ILPS is also hosting a forum in Milwaukee.

The Coalition to March on the DNC will gather at 10 a.m., Monday, July 13 in downtown Milwaukee for a family-friendly rally. Led by Milwaukee activists and their friends from across the country, there will be a wide array of groups, unions, and communities represented. People will hold signs and march with banners, raise their voices to chant and sing, and they will pass the main entrance of Fiserv Forum where the DNC is being held.