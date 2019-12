Texas protested against anti-Muslim repression in India. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Dallas, TX - On December 22, about 1000 people gathered at Dealey Plaza in Dallas to protest the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act. The protest was called by the Indian American Muslim Council of Dallas.

In speeches and chants, protesters condemned the act, which targets Muslims and other religious minorities. They also spoke out against the government of Narendra Modi which has passed the act. Several speakers called the act fascist and compared Modi to historical fascist leaders.