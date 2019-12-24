Anti-war leader blasts Klobuchar for backing U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem

Minneapolis, MN – Amy Klobuchar, a ‘centrist’ who is trying to become the Democratic Party standard-bearer in the upcoming elections for president, states that she will not reverse Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. There has long been a consensus among most Republican and Democratic politicians to support the Zionist occupation of Palestine.

Meredith Aby-Keirstead, a leader of the Twin Cities Anti-War Committee responded, "It doesn't surprise any of us in the anti-war movement that Klobuchar doesn't want to reverse Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy from Jerusalem. Her voting record on foreign policy is in lockstep with the Republican Party. On Palestine she is a friend of AIPAC and has been ignoring her constituents' demands to show any level of compassion for Palestinians for her 13 years as our senator.”

Aby-Keirstead continued, “I've been at meetings with her and seen her Palestinian constituents cry as they tell their families stories of being bombed and shelled by the Israeli military and have seen her callous response. No one who looks at her record should think that a vote for Klobuchar would be a vote for much change at all from the Trump administration on foreign policy."