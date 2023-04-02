Border delegation day 1: Tour of East LA Chicano murals and Plaza de Cultura y Artes

“The Wall that Speaks, Sings, and Shouts” Mural by Paul Botello at Salazar Park. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Los Ángeles, CA - Day one of the Legalization for All (L4A) Network border delegation began today, April 1. Delegates of the trip included Drusie Cassanova from the Bay Area of California and Angel Naranjo from Chicago. Unfortunately, 12 delegates with MIRAC traveling from Minnesota were unable to join the first day due to flight delays but will unite with the delegation on day two in San Diego.

Delegates first visited La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, a museum that highlights the histories of Chicanos and Latinos in Los Angeles, as well as the cultural influence they have in shaping Los Angeles.

After La Plaza, CSO leaders Carlos Montes and Luis Sifuentes gave Cassanova and Naranjo a personal tour of Ruben Salazar Park in East Los Angeles. In 1970, what was formerly known as Laguna Park was renamed Ruben Salazar park in honor of the journalist and Chicano activist who was killed during the National Chicano Moratorium march of August 29, 1970.

The roots of the Chicano struggle for liberation run deep in East Los Angeles. The fight for legalization for all and an end to the oppression of Chicanos continues. Delegates prepare to visit the U.S.-Mexico border tomorrow, April 2, for day two of the delegation.