Legalization for All Network to hold 2nd border delegation

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Legalization for All (L4A) Network.

In the context of the Biden administration’s continuation of some of former President Trump’s border militarization policies like Title 42 and like the closing of Friendship Park at the border between San Diego and Tijuana, the Legalization for All (L4A) Network’s upcoming second border delegation will observe firsthand and denounce the inhumane treatment of immigrants at the border. A record number, 890 people, died at the border in 2022, a 58% increase over 2021. This just accounts for the people whose bodies were recovered, not the many more reported missing.

Activists from around the country affiliated with the L4A Network will gather in Los Angeles, California to immerse themselves in the continued immigrant rights struggle. Participants will learn about the historical Mexican and Central American immigration fight in Los Angeles and about the Chicano past and current movement for liberation.

After learning about the struggle in Los Angeles, the delegation will travel to San Diego to experience a private tour of Chicano Park. Chicano Park is a 32,000 square meter park located beneath the San Diego-Coronado Bridge in Barrio Logan, a predominantly Chicano neighborhood. Others crossing into Tijuana will visit refugee shelters and learn about and witness the plight of Haitian and Central American Refugees stuck in the U.S./Mexico border. Before returning to LA, everyone will hike to the border wall to witness in real-time the extending of the Trump 30-foot Wall. Even under President Biden construction has proceeded, uninterrupted.

In its second border delegation, the L4A Network has organized an ambitious five-day schedule. Each attendee has united under the banner of legalization for all of the undocumented as it is the main mission of the network.

April 4 at 6:00 pm the public will hear about the trip to the border in a panel presentation hosted at the Boyle Heights City Hall located at 2130 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033. Some of the panelists include Brad Sigal representing the L4A Network, as well as representatives from the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES), Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), GABRIELA, and immigration attorney Andrés Kwon. On the final day of the delegation, participants will gather privately to meet with Central American youth who recently immigrated to Los Angeles.

Handling logistics in LA, Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) has partnered up with the Boyle Heights group the Los Angeles Catholic Worker to make it all happen. Those traveling from outside of LA include a dozen activists from Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), from the Silicon Valley Unemployed Committee, a high school student from Chicago’s Students for a Democratic Society, and from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Also assisting with logistics is the impacted family of David Ordaz Jr –who was killed by East LA sheriff deputies on March 14, 2021.

All supporters of the immigrant rights border delegation can make a donation at Centro CSO’s Zelle account by using their email [email protected] . To follow the delegation live on Instagram go to @LegalizationForAll, Twitter @LegalizeForAll, and on Facebook at Legalization for All’s page. For any questions related to the delegation, text or call (323) 484-8630.