Minneapolis marks the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq

Minneapolis protest against U.S. wars. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Minneapolis, MN - To mark 20 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, a coalition of Minneapolis anti-war, peace and social justice groups held a protest on Saturday, March 18 as part of a national day of anti-war actions. The protest was held in the very busy Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Hundreds of people driving and walking by and using public transit saw the visible anti-war statement. The Minneapolis event was called in solidarity with a national anti-war protest in Washington DC at the White House on March 18. That day saw protests being held in other U.S. cities as well.

The Minneapolis protest was organized under the call of “20 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq. As the world teeters on the brink of World War 3: Peace - Say no to U.S. wars.” The protest call demanded “Stop Washington’s war moves toward Russia and China! No weapons, no money for the war in Ukraine!” and “Stop endless wars: Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Palestine, Yemen, everywhere!”

A call issued by organizers says in part, "As the US/NATO proxy war in Ukraine continues putting major nuclear powers in an escalating war, it is time to be in the streets in as large numbers as possible. Today, we see increasing aggression against China, another major nuclear power. All opposed to the ongoing U.S. wars and the unfolding of these new wars are urged to join the March 18 protest."

Their statement included, "The events over the Black Sea on Tuesday, March 14 between a U.S. drone and Russian fighter jets show just how dangerous the current situation is; the U.S.-led proxy war could escalate at any time. There is an enormous need for all opposed to endless U.S. wars, all opposed to the danger of nuclear World War 3 to speak out now."

Speakers at Saturday’s protest included an Iraq American anti-war activist Sami Rasuli; Natasha Docktor, an activist with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers; Nick Anderson with Minneapolis for a People's Democracy; Joshua Farris from Veterans for Peace, and Andrew Josefchak from the Anti-War Committee.

At the protest, the MN Peace Action Coalition announced plans for a Saturday, April 15 protest against U.S. wars and interventions, the April 15 event is being called in solidarity with an initiative by the United National Anti-War Coalition for a week of protests.

The Minneapolis March 18 protest was initiated by the Minnesota Peace Action Coalition and was endorsed by the Anti-War Committee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Students for a Democratic Society (UMN), Twin Cities Assange Defense, Veterans for Peace, chapter 27, Women Against Military Madness, and other local groups.