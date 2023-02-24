Greece: Militant actions by public healthcare workers and doctors

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the influential Greek labor organization, the All-Workers Militant Front (PAME).

Workers and doctors in Public Hospitals of Greece organized militant actions and strikes all over the country on Wednesday, February 22 demanding the strengthening of the public health care system with permanent staff and state funding, the tenure of contract workers, the inclusion of health workers in the Unhealthy and Hazardous category and more.

The workers of "Evangelismos" Hospital in Athens specifically gave a fierce welcome to the government and the Prime Minister himself, who appeared at the hospital for an event "acknowledging the three-year-long hard fight" of the health workers. For this the government deployed riot police cars and police forces to protect them during the presentation of "honorary awards to the NHS". In fact, the political leadership of the health ministry and the PM, Mr. Mitsotakis, entered the hospital through the side doors, to avoid the workers who had gathered outside of the Emergency Department, demonstrating their demands.

"No more fiestas and mockery. We are fighting for public and free health care" "Hospitals are not businesses, give state funding," demanded the Hospital Workers Union, with patients and their attendants applauding from the windows.