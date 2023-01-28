Justice for Tyre Nichols

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following January 27 statement from the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression.

The National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression condemns the police killing of Tyre Nichols and stands with all victims of police terror

On January 7th, 2023, Memphis Police brutally assaulted Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man. This resulted in “his bones coming out of his skin” and difficulty breathing. Tyre Nichols died in the hospital three days later, on January 10th, after kidney failure and cardiac arrest because of the beating. The body cam footage is horrific and unwatchable. The 5 officers responsible for the death of Tyre Nichols have been fired by the Memphis Police Department and have rightfully been charged and indicted for the murder of Tyre Nichols. They now must be convicted.

The demands for accountability and transparency from police are evergreen, as this January has shown that cops continue to live up to their legacy of racial terror. With the recent murders of Keenan Anderson, in Los Angeles, CA, Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán, in Atlanta, GA and Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN at the hands of police, the movements to fight back and demand real justice for Black people and all victims of police crimes must continue to struggle until we secure a future where the police answer to the people. A world where the community gets the first and last say on how they are policed and where real accountability is won. That is a future where our people have community control of the police, a future that will be reached only if we fight for it!

Only through the demand of community control of the police can we see killer cops held accountable and their boots taken off our necks. The National Alliance stands in full solidarity with the family and friends of Tyre Nichols as they fight for accountability and justice. We stand in solidarity with all strains of the movement and call for all our branches, affiliate organizations and allies in the movement to demand justice in their own cities.

Justice for Tyre Nichols and all victims of police terror!

Community Control of the Police Now!

Black Lives Matter!