Cuban and Venezuelan leaders speak in New York City

People’s Summit: Democracy Beyond the U.S. Empire. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

New York, NY - Over 100 people gathered at the Riverside Church in Harlem, New York on Saturday, September 24 for the “People’s Summit: Democracy Beyond the U.S. Empire,” hosted by the International Peoples’ Assembly – North America. The event included speakers from Cuba, Venezuela and the United States to talk about democracy and resistance in their countries.

The speakers included Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Carlos Faria, as well as Vijay Prashad, the executive director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, New York City Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan and Claudia de la Cruz of The People’s Forum.

Jordan and de la Cruz talked about so-called “democracy” in the U.S. They addressed the concept of American democracy as one being not in the hands of the working class, but of the rich. Faria and Rodriguez then detailed the democratic processes in Cuba and Venezuela, which are carrying on despite economic sanctions and other interventions by the United States to stifle democracy in their countries. Both spoke about the progress made in their respective countries, including public health initiatives, such as those against COVID, as well as toward greater rights.

Prashad ended the event with a passionate speech about the war crimes of all U.S. presidents and the need to continue pushing forward until U.S. imperialism is toppled and the people win.