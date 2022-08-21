52nd commemorative event of the Chicano Moratorium to be held in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – Plans are underway to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the August 29, 1970 Chicano Moratorium, which demanded a stop to the Vietnam War and an end to discrimination and racism. Over 30,000 Chicanos and supporters gathered in East LA at then-Laguna Park. The same park is now named after Ruben Salazar, who was killed by authorities that day. Salazar was a well-known and proud Chicano news producer and journalist. Since 1970, many have honored and continued with the legacy started at the Chicano Moratorium.

Today, Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) is leading the effort in Los Angeles. This year’s event will be held Saturday, August 27 at Salazar Park 11 a.m., at the intersection of Whittier and Alma. Families impacted by killer cops will be present, including the families of Leonel Chavez, Anthony Vargas, David Ordaz Jr, and David Sullivan. Spoken word will be done by Sammy Quetzali who is born, raised in Boyle Heights, and who is a proud Teamster. Music entertainment will be done by local and live band Have a Good Summer.

This year’s demands are: Chicano self-determination, legalization for all the undocumented, save public education, community control of the police and sheriffs, no to U.S. wars, and jail killer cops/sheriffs. An emphasis will be made on Measure A, which is a charter amendment that CSO has been fighting for with the Check the Sheriffs Coalition. After much pressure and mobilization of the LA County Board of Supervisors, the BOS voted to place Measure A on the 2022 November ballot. Measure A would help ensure the removal of the LA County Sheriff - currently Alex Villanueva - and any future sheriff who commits crime against community members.

A keynote speaker at the event is Dr. Rocio Rivas, who has been endorsed by CSO and is running for schoolboard of the LA Unified School District. Dr. Rivas opposes privatization of education and has been helping fight against co-location threats by charter school in local Boyle Heights public schools, like Sheridan Avenue Elementary School.

All attendees are invited to bring a chair or blanket to the 52nd anniversary and to enjoy entertainment, food, merchandise for sale, and learn how to be part of the fight for Chicano self-determination. Co-organizers include the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Students for a Democratic Society at the University of Southern California (SDS at USC), Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), and La Raza Unida Party.