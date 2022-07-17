Collective statement: Biden in occupied Palestine and the ‘Jerusalem Declaration’

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement on Biden in Palestine and the Jerusalem Declaration, signed by 80 organizations, including Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).
The joint declaration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid reveals not only the fundamental bankruptcy of the imperialist and Zionist systems they represent but also underlines the necessity to act and stand now in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance, to liberate their land from the river to the sea. This strategic partnership of violence, warmongering, repression and colonialism must be met with our own anti-Zionist, anti-imperialist strategic partnership for justice.
Issued in occupied Jerusalem, itself a signal of the declaration's alignment with impunity for ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity, the document boasts of "shared values and shared interests." It is clear that the shared values referred to here are those of imperial domination, settler colonialism and the violent oppression of Indigenous peoples. We reject these "shared values and shared interests" and instead uphold the shared values of humanity: the dismantling of apartheid and settler colonialism, the liberation of the land, and the protection of peoples' rights not war profiteers' greed and colonial land theft.
The declaration repeatedly attacks the Palestinian resistance and all forces and nations in the region that seek to defend their right to sovereignty and self-determination. It labels Palestinian resistance as terrorism while remaining silent on the ongoing extrajudicial killings of Palestinians, mass incarceration, land theft, siege and the exile of millions of Palestinians denied their right to return home. Israel and the US are waging colonial war. Their declaration asserts a right to unilateral war, the logic of the colonizer, and boasts of the over $3.8 billion in U.S. taxpayer money sent to further arm that war (while enriching U.S. arms developers). The Palestinian people, like all colonized people, have the right to defend themselves.
Biden and Lapid reinforce their attacks on boycott campaigns, the growing call for boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) and the "delegitimization of Israel," and clumsily attempt to link campaigns for justice and liberation in Palestine with anti-Semitism. In reality, the campaign to boycott and isolate Israel is growing on our campuses, in our community centers, labour unions and academic associations, in our food co-ops and social justice organizations, in the streets of our cities and communities. Such statements do nothing to legitimize a fundamentally illegitimate project -- the colonization of Palestine and the dispossession of Palestinians.
While Biden and Lapid trumpet their military alliance, we must respond with a peoples' alliance: that is, an alliance that firmly rejects imperialism and Zionism, that builds the very boycott campaigns they seek to undermine or even criminalize, that supports the Palestinian people and their resistance by all means, and that stands together against the systems of domination, injustice, settler colonialism and exploitation that they represent. Together, we organize and struggle, until return and liberation, from the river to the sea.
Add your signature: https://bit.ly/bidenpalestine
Signed:
- Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition (PRRC)
- Alkarama (Palestinian women's movement)
- Asociación Americana de Juristas
- BACBI
- BAYAN Canada
- BDS Vancouver - Coast Salish
- Behind Enemy Lines Anti-Imperialist Resistance
- Birmingham Palestine Action
- Cambiare rotta
- Campaign to Free Ahmad Sa’adat
- Canada Palestine Association
- Canadian BDS Coalition
- Canadians for Peace and Justice in Kashmir
- Center for Study and Preservation of Palestine
- Centre for Counter-Hegemonic Studies
- Collectif Palestine Vaincra
- Crystal Palace Friends of Palestine
- CUNY4Palestine
- Dallas Palestine Coalition
- Dar al Janub - union for antiracism and peace policy
- Early Childhood Development Intercultural Partnership
- Edmonton Small Press Association
- Éirígí - For A New Republic
- Falastiniyat
- Free Palestine Maastricht
- Freedom Road Socialist Organization
- Frente Antiimperialista Internacionalista
- Global Peace Alliance BC Society
- Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War
- Human Rights for All ( HR4A) Saskatchewan
- Human Without Borders Organisation
- IDPAL - Indonesia Palestine Alliance
- Inminds Human Rights Group
- International Action Center
- International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network
- International Jewish Antizionist Network UK
- International League of Peoples’ Struggle – Canada (ILPS)
- Jewish Network for Palestine
- Jews for Palestinian Right of Return
- Just Peace Advocates/Mouvement Pour Une Paix Juste
- Justice for Palestinians, Calgary
- Kings Bay Plowshares
- Labor for Palestine
- Let Kashmir Decide
- Louisiana Workers Voice Socialist Movement
- Madison for Palestine
- Manchester Palestine Action
- Masar Badil - Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement
- Nederlands Palestina Komitee (NPK)
- Nevadans for Palestinian Human Rights
- Niagara Movement for Justice (NMJPI)
- Not In Our Name: Jewish Antizionist CUNY Coalition
- NYC Jericho Amnesty Movement
- Oakville Palestinian Rights Association
- Occupy Bergen County
- One State Assembly
- PAJU (Palestinian and Jewish Unity)
- Palestine Action
- Palestine House - Palestinian Canadian Community Centre
- Palestinian Youth Movement
- Party of Communists USA
- Pax Christi Toronto
- Philippines-Palestine Friendship Association
- Plate-forme Charleroi-Palestine
- Red Banner Anti-Imperialist Collective
- Regina Peace Council
- Revolutionaire Eenheid
- Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
- Socialist Action
- Students for Justice in Palestine @ The Ohio State University
- Students for Justice in Palestine at UW-Madison
- Students For Palestine (NL)
- SUPER - UW
- SUPER PSU
- Syria Support Movement
- The Mapping Project Collective
- Toronto Raging Grannies
- U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN)
- United National Antiwar Coalition
- Upstate Drone Action
- Whanganui Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa
- Within Our Lifetime - United for Palestine
- Workers World Party
- Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi, Director and Senior Scholar, Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies, San Francisco State University