Canada: Sodexo workers at Mount Milligan Mine join Steelworkers union

Prince George, BC, Canada - Sodexo workers who provide catering and facilities management services at Centerra Gold’s Mount Milligan Mine, north of Prince George, British Columbia, have voted 92.9% in favor to join the United Steelworkers union (USW). The union-certification application for approximately 70 workers was filed on June 13 and ballots were counted on June 23.

“We are proud to welcome the Sodexo workers at the Mount Milligan Mine to our union family and we look forward to working together to achieve a first collective agreement,” said USW Western Canada Director Scott Lunny. “It takes courage for workers to step forward to join a union and we are pleased these workers chose the USW to represent them. These workers join other camp services workers at mines and camps across western Canada.”

“We have been struggling with many issues, including a lack of benefits, coverage for personal protective equipment, footwear and uncompetitive wages, and we have had enough,” said a Sodexo worker.