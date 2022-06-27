NYC protests for abortion rights

New York, NY - Over 10,000 people gathered at Washington Square Park June 24 for abortion and reproductive rights. This protest was an emergency response to the announcement that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the constitutional decision that effectively legalized abortion in the United States.

The court’s decision came at a time when reproductive, women’s and LGBTQ rights are under fire. It is just one of the many ways in which the government and politicians are launching attacks on various groups, such as the “Don’t say gay” bill in Florida and other legislation limiting transgender people’s access to hormones and other necessities for transitioning. This is coupled with an economy that is heading toward a recession, a time when human rights often come under attack.

The protest was called for by a large coalition of organizations. It started at Washington Square Park and then marched throughout the city.