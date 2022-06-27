Dallas marches for abortion rights

Dallas, TX - On June 24, around 1000 people rallied at Civic Garden Park in downtown Dallas to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This removes the right to legal and safe abortions in practically over half of the U.S. states. Here in Texas, one of the first states to pass the so-called "heartbeat bill," abortion is now criminalized. Texas is threatening to charge women, and anyone else involved in an abortion, with murder.

Kawana Scott of the Dallas Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression emphasized the effect the U.S. Supreme Court decision will have on African American women. "Yes, we understand that this decision hurts all women, but we need to emphasize how it disproportionately effects the individuals who are most compromised in this situation," stated Scott.

Jo Hargis with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization spoke, "Who here works for a living? When people need to leave the country to access abortion, is that an option for workers? It's time to do more than voting!”

Protesters marched around downtown Dallas with a banner that read "Abortion on demand! Transition on demand!" Speakers called for unity of the common struggle of women and others seeking reproductive healthcare. Transgender people spoke for the right to transition, reminding the crowd that the same forces that oppose reproductive rights oppose transgender rights.

Chants during the march included "When women are under attack, what do we do! Stand up fight back!" and "Abortion is healthcare!"

The rally was hosted by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Dallas National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression, Afiya Center, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the Democratic Socialists of America.