Milwaukee Alliance solidarity statement: Release the footage now. Justice for Leonna Hale!

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR).

On Friday, May 27, the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) shot Leonna Hale, a 26-year-old pregnant Black woman, five times, following her involvement in a carjacking. Hale is reportedly in stable condition. An eyewitness says that the police officer shot Hale repeatedly after she had already put her hands up. KCPD and other law enforcement agencies are currently asserting that she was armed with a handgun when they opened fire on Hale. The eyewitness indicates Hale was not armed at the time of the shooting, though she told the officers there was a gun in the vehicle.

We at the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR), are working on a campaign for the development of policy in Milwaukee. This policy would require the names of officers involved in misconduct released within 24 hours, and unredacted footage to be released to the public within 48 hours. The shooting of Hale demonstrates the need for police transparency throughout the U.S. Hale's loved ones, and the public in general, deserve to know what happened on May 27. At the time of writing, it has been four days since the KCPD shot Hale, and the footage has not been released.

The MAARPR demands that the KCPD release any related footage of this incident and the names of all police officers involved now! Since the shooting, law enforcement has publicized their narrative which conflicts with the eyewitness account on multiple important details. Our organization stands with the Hale family and offers our solidarity.

24/48 - Release the Names, Release the Tapes!

Community Control of the Police Now!

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) campaigns against police crimes committed primarily against the poor and Black, indigenous, and people of color. We demand the creation of a civilian police accountability council, or CPAC, to ensure that our community is in direct control of our police force.