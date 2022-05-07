Thousands rally in Jacksonville for reproductive justice

Marching for reproductive rights in Jacksonville, FL. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Jacksonville, FL - On May 4, over 1500 people gathered in front of the Jacksonville Courthouse to rally for reproductive rights. This rally was one of many rapid responses across the country fighting back against the threat to Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood, Women’s March, and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) worked in coalition to lead this event.

The crowd chanted, “We are not going back!” People are not returning to back-alley abortions. Abortion is healthcare, and it must remain safe and legal.

The people present at the rally took to the streets in a march to the federal courthouse. As they walked, they shouted, “Our body, our choice!” Monique Sampson, a local organizer and rally emcee with the JCAC, is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Sampson stated, “Being pregnant has made me more pro-choice because it’s very difficult to be pregnant and it’s very difficult to carry a life.”

Sampson continued, “I wanted this child so bad, but that’s the freedom of choice and the freedom of determining my own destiny.”

Organizers vowed to continue taking to the streets to demand that politicians keep their hands off other people’s bodies.