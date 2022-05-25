Appleton, WI: Students and community members rally in defense of reproductive rights

Appleton, WI – On May 14, Fox Valley Food Not Bombs, a coalition of progressive Appleton residents, and Appleton Students for Democratic Society (SDS) organized a rally to safeguard the reproductive rights of women and others capable of giving birth across the country. This event was held in response to a leaked Supreme Court majority draft, which concedes that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The event was attended by more than 20 people and it was directed by various speakers, all of whom are directly affected by the ongoing crisis.

Madi Jones, a member of Appleton SDS, not only proclaimed that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a threat to the rights of all people with uteruses, but she further highlighted the way in which the birth control movement has historically disenfranchised oppressed nationality working-class people.

The organizations and different individuals involved in the protest are committed to action in the event that the attacks on reproductive rights continue or escalate.