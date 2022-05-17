Fight Back! Radio features Black liberation leader

Chicago, IL - Kobi Guillory will be the first feature guest on our new podcast Fight Back! Radio. Guillory is the co-chair of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and an executive board member of the National Alliance. Guillory was amongst the most visible leaders in the streets of Chicago in the aftermath of the police murder of Laquan McDonald by Jason Van Dyke.

In the interview, Guillory goes beyond one police murder and breaks down the systemic issues that have led to repeated police murder and police torture. He shows respect for the movement elders as he talks about the history of the battle for community control of the police.

“I am honored to be the first guest on this podcast. Fight Back! has always lifted up our victories, now using their podcast we can speak more directly working-class fighters,” Guillory said.

The podcast also digs into some of the strategy and tactics employed in Chicago to win community control of the police. Guillory talk about when compromises were made and when they were not, and what went into the thinking of the Alliance.

Fight Back! Radio release a new one hour episode every two weeks. It is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple, Spotify, You Tube, Pandora, Google and many more. Check out this episode with Kobi Guillory and subscribe to Fight Back! Radio.