Fight Back! has a podcast

On this May Day 2022 Fight Back! is proud to announce the release of the first episode of its podcast Fight Back! Radio. The goal of the podcast is lift up leaders of our struggles who will bring to listeners discussion of strategy, tactics, history and the essence of the peoples’ struggles.

The host of the podcast will be former Teamsters Local 743 president and longtime labor activist Richard Berg. The podcast is available on all platforms including Apple, Spotify and YouTube. In the first episode, Berg explains what we are trying to do with the podcast and introduces us to Lucy Parsons, a hero from our past.

Future episodes will be about one hour in length and released every two weeks on a Sunday. We ask all our supporters to listen to the initial teaser segment. Please give it five stars and a quick positive review. This will help make it more visible to others.

We hope that you will enjoy Fight Back! Radio. We encourage you to share it with your friends!